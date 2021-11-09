Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.75. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

