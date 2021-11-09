Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.830 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

