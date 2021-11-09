Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 12,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,038. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

