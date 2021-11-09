Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 3,063 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

