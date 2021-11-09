Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 4,011 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 422.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

