Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock worth $79,394,877. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.