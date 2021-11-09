Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $325,000 in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

UFS opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

