Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 8.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

