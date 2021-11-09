Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 88 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 2,496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $756.02 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $387.50 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

