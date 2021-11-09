Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. It recently inked a deal with a fifth U.S. ally to upgrade the country’s ground infrastructure to be Legion ready and secured contracts to build two new Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit satellites for Sirius XM. Maxar continues to advance the Legion construction program and expects to launch the first two satellites between March and June 2022. However, a highly competitive industry and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose headwinds. Delays in the construction of satellites and launch vehicles could hurt its margins. The company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth potential.”

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.79.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.01 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

