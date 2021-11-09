Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

