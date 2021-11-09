McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.12. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Get McAfee alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.