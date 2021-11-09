MCDEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

