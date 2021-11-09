Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.