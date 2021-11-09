MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. MediaAlpha has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97.
In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
