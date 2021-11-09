Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as high as C$14.56. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 1,744 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.12 million and a P/E ratio of 213.97.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

