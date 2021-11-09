Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

SMIZF stock remained flat at $$7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

