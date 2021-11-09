Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $76,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mercury General by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

