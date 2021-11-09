MetaHash Market Capitalization Reaches $31.56 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00075600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00100774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,349.24 or 0.99900695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,661.04 or 0.07018035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020309 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,065,748,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,895,732,073 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

