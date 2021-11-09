MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

