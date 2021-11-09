MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.