MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,237,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 479,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $477,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

