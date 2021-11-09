MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,965 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

