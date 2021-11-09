Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 77,845.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NLOK stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.