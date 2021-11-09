Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 21,586 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 107,930.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

