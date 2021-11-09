Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.16 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 94,277.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

