Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 89,950.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

