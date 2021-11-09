Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 96,940.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

