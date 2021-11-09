Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.38.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,202,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,345 shares of company stock valued at $157,531,140. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.65. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,294. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

