Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.37. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 20,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.23.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

