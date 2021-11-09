Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

