Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 660.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.95. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

