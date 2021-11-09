Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Viavi Solutions worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $481,085. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

