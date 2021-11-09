Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,166,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in TechnipFMC by 46.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $793,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,771.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 799,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 756,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

