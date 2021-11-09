MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $21.40. MiNK Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 442 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INKT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INKT)

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.