Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $755,422.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $755,422.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.