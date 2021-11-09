Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

MITSY traded down $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $441.25. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $330.93 and a 12 month high of $502.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.69.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 73.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

