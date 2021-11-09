Mizuho Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $182.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,550. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,772,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 212,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

