Mizuho Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $191.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,366.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,541,593 shares of company stock worth $374,088,486. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.