Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Model N stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 234,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.