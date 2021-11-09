Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $28,576.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.68 or 0.00427755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

