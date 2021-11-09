Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MYSRF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneysupermarket.com Group (MYSRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.