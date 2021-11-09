Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NYSE:MNR opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

