Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRCC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

