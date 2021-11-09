Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Moog alerts:

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.