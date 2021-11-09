Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.
