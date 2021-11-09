Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $885.05 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $386.41 or 0.00572529 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $885.05 million and $86.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,150,649 coins and its circulating supply is 2,290,468 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

