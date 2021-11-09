Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGAM. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.81) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 252.84 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

