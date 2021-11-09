Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

