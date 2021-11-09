Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $51,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,136 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $18,992,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.