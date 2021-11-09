Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

